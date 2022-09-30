Whippoorwill…the name melts in your mouth like a soft dinner mint. It conjures up images and sounds of the soft feathered wings of birds in flight, framed in the expanse of a powder blue sky.
Whippoorwill Farm, located at the end of a long and winding Piedmont Avenue in Little Washington, is a 700-acre odyssey of lush pastures and forested woodland. It hosts all manner of creatures, wild and domestic and gardens of Eden filled with bio-organic fruits and vegetables. Plus, acres of pristine pastures, producing harnessing grass fed and to offer/finished beef and pastured pork,
Jenna Brownell and Blake Brown are stewards of this land, and they manage Whippoorwill Farm. Prior to coming to Whippoorwill a number of years ago, Jenna was Farmer in Residence at the Inn at Little Washington. Blake worked for Whippoorwill's owner, Rob Grey, for many years.
As of Saturday, Sept. 17, Blake was Jenna’s newly minted husband and she his newly minted bride. Together they’ve forged a Rappahannock force of nature, two individuals wildly committed to good stewardship, to understanding the complexity of land management, and to celebrating all that is farm-to-table.
They’ve been together as a couple for over 7 years, and in recent times adversity has touched their lives — loved ones’ passings, many trials and tribulations. Challenges abounded, and throughout it all their deep love for one another triumphed.
On the banks of the Rush River, behind their beautiful country home and in front of close family and friends, they exchanged vows.
Jenna’s spiritual practice is Lakota. Where better to celebrate the ancient Lakota Blanket tradition than on the sandy banks of native Rappahannock waters.The Native American Star Blanket Ceremony is a sacred Lakota wedding tradition where the couple is wrapped in a hand-crafted blanket symbolizing their becoming one with the Star Nation, sealing their love forever as they walk the Red Road for all of eternity.
As in many cultures that have earth and sky deities, the Lakota often callMaka(Earth) “mother” andSkan(Sky) “father.”Whope(Beautiful One) is the daughter ofWi(Sun) andHanwi(Moon), whose sacred areas are pleasure and harmony.
Imagine the ceremony, here in tiny, rural Rappahannock, a ceremony out of time and place — sacred, honored, natural and at one with the earth.
True to country form, attire was informal; jeans and shorts, cowboy boots and hats, bare feet and lovely long summer dresses, billowing in the soft summer breeze.
The white tent puffed high, its content filled with great foods kept warm on steaming serving dishes. The band played delicious music; Van Morrison would’ve been proud of the tributes to his legendary songs. Children played on deftly placed blankets nestled upon deep velvety grasses, smiles and handshakes abounded.
Blake and Jenna beamed.
Jenna was once quoted as saying: “Rappahannock is the lifestyle that’s induced from living here. This is what it was like growing up in Loudoun 30 years ago. It’s beautiful and it’s quiet. And you can drive your tractor down to the gas station. I belong in the slow-paced life. I’ve had some serious gypsy years. This is really the first place I know I want to stay.”
And stay you will, Jenna, in your beautiful house by the sea, the river that streams into the sea, your home on those sandy river banks in Rappahannock, with your handsome husband Blake.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...