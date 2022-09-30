chris-29a.jpg

Blake Brown and Jenna Brownell on their Whippoorwill wedding day.

 By Chris Doxzen

Whippoorwill…the name melts in your mouth like a soft dinner mint. It conjures up images and sounds of the soft feathered wings of birds in flight, framed in the expanse of a powder blue sky.

Whippoorwill Farm, located at the end of a long and winding Piedmont Avenue in Little Washington, is a 700-acre odyssey of lush pastures and forested woodland. It hosts all manner of creatures, wild and domestic and gardens of Eden filled with bio-organic fruits and vegetables. Plus, acres of pristine pastures, producing harnessing grass fed and to offer/finished beef and pastured pork,  

Tags

Recommended for you