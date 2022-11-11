sperryville cemetery memorial day boc

The memorial to veterans in the Sperryville Cemetery. 

 E. Raymond Boc

On Nov. 7, Army Veteran John Victor celebrated his 91st birthday. He was born in 1931 in the country near Monongahela, Pennsylvania. The family moved into town so that John could have access to a better education when he reached school age. 

His father, a World War I Army veteran, was issued the town’s first driver’s license for a delivery truck and during the Depression, he hauled ice in the summer and coal in the winter. “He didn’t want the farm life, so he worked in the town,” said John.

