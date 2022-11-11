On Nov. 7, Army Veteran John Victor celebrated his 91st birthday. He was born in 1931 in the country near Monongahela, Pennsylvania. The family moved into town so that John could have access to a better education when he reached school age.
His father, a World War I Army veteran, was issued the town’s first driver’s license for a delivery truck and during the Depression, he hauled ice in the summer and coal in the winter. “He didn’t want the farm life, so he worked in the town,” said John.
His father then found work in a steel mill and remained there until retirement. John’s mother worked in a shoe store. John had an older sister who lived to age 92. He had a pleasant childhood and recalls happy memories on the farm with his pet dog.
On July 7, 1953, John responded to what he referred to as a sense of duty. “I wanted to serve my country. I graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in international economics. After meeting people who worked for the National Security Agency as civilians, I enlisted in the Army Security Agency.” He was sent to Frankfurt, Germany until June 1956.
John served during the Cold War period of 1953 – 1962 near the line that separated Soviet-controlled Europe from the rest of Europe. He was in the headquarters unit which had a mission to eavesdrop on Soviet communications. “I don’t speak Russian, but I read the transcripts from the translators and if something caught my attention, I sent it up the line,” said John. He looked for evidence of troops or munitions movements from the Soviet military. “Movement meant something to someone,” he added.
“We also read U.S. transcriptions to make sure our troops weren’t giving anything up,” he said.
In August 2022, local nonprofit Hero’s Bridge scheduled one of its monthly excursions at the Cold War Museum in Vint Hill. The trip brought back memories for John. “It was a good refresher of what I used to do,” he said.
John was just a young man of 22 when he went to Germany. The effects of WWII, less than a decade earlier, were still evident throughout Europe. “Entire cities we visited had been leveled during the war,” he said of the sights that left a lasting impression on him. His work with the Security Agency was in part to prevent those acts from happening again.
John’s sense of duty was inherited by his father, John Sr., who served in the Army in World War I. He fought in combat against the Germans in France. John Sr. was in the Pennsylvania National Guard Company A, 110th Infantry, 28th Division. The 28th Infantry Division is the oldest continuously serving division in the United States and can be traced back to Benjamin Franklin.
Known to the Germans as the Bloody Bucket not only because of the blood-red keystone insignia but also because of the vicious fighting during the Normandy Campaign.
During John’s time overseas, he visited France. “One of the highlights of my time was visiting a World War I cemetery in France filled with white crosses for the American lives lost during WWI.”
John also enjoyed periods of rest and relaxation. During one break, he learned to ski in Bavaria, Germany. Or at least he thought he had. “A friend and I went to Zermatt, Switzerland to ski. After seeing the slope, my friend had the sense to take the tram back to the bottom of the mountain. I was determined to ski down,” he said. John began to ski and soon realized the massive slopes of the Matterhorn were well beyond his skill. “It was too steep to get back up to the top of the tram, so I had to ski on my bottom down to the next tram stop,” he added.
When John’s enlistment was up, he was happy to return home. “I wanted to try my luck in New York City,” he said. He went to the city and got an exporting job that didn’t inspire him. He then relocated to Virginia, where his sister lived, and got a job with Met Life Insurance. He met his wife Sylvia there and the two were married for 54 years before her death in 2016.
In 1961, John F. Kennedy presented his inaugural address inspiring children and adults to see the importance of civic action. Specifically, Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” John heeded the message, left his insurance business, and found work with the Agricultural Department in Washington, where he retired as the Budget and Programs Director. “I like to think we helped make a lot of good things happen,” he said of his time there.
John retired on a Friday and the following Saturday he came to his land in Amissville and began building a house.
John and Sylvia had two children together, a surviving daughter, Leslie, and an infant son, John, III, who sadly died at just four days old.
With nine decades of life’s experiences behind him, John knows a thing or two about a thing or two and offers some words of advice to today’s youth. “Today’s young people need a better understanding of people and the military. They need to remember that we created a country and then preserved that country. Young people need to learn and respect what history can teach them.”
John Victor is one of Hero’s Bridge’s veterans. The organization is dedicated to serving elderly veterans, ages 65 and older by bridging veterans to a better quality of life through age-specific and innovative programs. These services are available to heroes wherever they call home, at no expense to them or their families. If you know a Veteran that needs help, please call us at 540-341-5378 or visit our website for additional information www.herosbridge.org.
O’Grady is the organization’s Community Outreach Coordinator.