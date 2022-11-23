The theme for this year's Christmas in Little Washington Parade is “It's A Wonderful Life, Rappahannock!” With that in mind, the organizing committee is working to recognize individuals in our community who make it a great place to live and work. As part of that recognition, we are thrilled to announce that the amazing Alice Anderson has accepted our invitation to be Grand Marshal of the 2022 Parade!
This year’s is Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade, which returns after a two-year pandemic absence, starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Born in a tenant house on Harris Hollow Road, 77 years ago, Alice was the fifth of six children. The day after graduating from high school, she boarded a bus for Baltimore in search of a job. The job she found, in the office of a manufacturing concern, lasted for 43 years. It included 30 days of vacation per year, and Alice saved every day of it to spend her month traveling. She has visited 26 countries including Korea, Morocco, Peru, Hong Kong, and to 17 states, all east of the Mississippi (with the exception of a trip to Vegas).
Alice's job in Baltimore ended abruptly when the factory closed and moved overseas. She returned to the place that she loves, Rappahannock County and moved into her brother John's home, Jessamine Hill. Alice is in charge of the grounds, planting and tending to flowers and mowing 38 acres.
Alice volunteered with the National Cancer Society, but then chose to work with a non-profit more closely connected to Rappahannock — the Benevolent Fund.
It was Alice who thought of holding a celebrity waiter dinner to raise funds. For those lucky enough to earn an invitation to the dinner over the years, the amazing themes and decorations are all Alice. One of the last before COVID was a woods theme, complete with a birch tree forest backdrop and a still.
Alice widely shares her amazing creativity and hard work behind the scenes. She is a person whose eye for details makes the event special — including Santa's House during Christmas in Little Washington and the Food Pantry event and the CCLC Garden Party and, of course, the Benevolent Fund dinner Alice is the common thread in the non-profit community. She just gets the job done, usually a job no one else will take on and she does it with a quiet force.
Alice loves this county, her greatest hope is that we all continue to build the community together. “I grew up poor, but when I traveled and saw how many folks lived in houses of tin, with, really nothing, I realized how lucky we are to live here. We are one big family.”
— The Christmas in Washington Committee, with a thank you to Judy DeSarno for providing this biographical material from her interview with Anderson.
