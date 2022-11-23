alice and john anderson

Alice Anderson, right, with her brother John and Patrick O'Connell at the Inn at Little Washington’s Innstock event in 2018.

The theme for this year's Christmas in Little Washington Parade is “It's A Wonderful Life, Rappahannock!” With that in mind, the organizing committee is working to recognize individuals in our community who make it a great place to live and work. As part of that recognition, we are thrilled to announce that the amazing Alice Anderson has accepted our invitation to be Grand Marshal of the 2022 Parade! 

This year’s is Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade, which returns after a two-year pandemic absence, starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry.

alice anderson

Alice Anderson with PBS producer of “Great Scenic Railway Journeys” Robert Van Camp in front of the Potomac Eagle.  

Tags

Recommended for you