Halloween is the time for the young (and not so young) to hit the streets and visit your doorstep for trick-or-treat, so best be ready with candy — and if you’re driving, be on the lookout for those little princesses, witches and goblins.
Washington
Little Washington’s annual Halloween festivities begin at 5:30 on Monday, Oct. 31, and last until 8:30, well after the sun has gone down. Trick-or-treaters of all ages can stroll around the town and visit homes and businesses, many of which will also be decorated, for goodies and treats. Be sure to wear your costumes and join in one of Rappahannock’s most enjoyable and family friendly events!
The Inn at Little Washington will be handing out candy at the front door. Trinity will be having a Halloween celebration again this year from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. outside next to the church on Monday, Oct. 31. They will be handing out free hotdogs and chips and lots of candy to the little trick-or-treaters.
Gay Street here in Little Washington will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween night, Monday Oct. 31st. This will be Gay Street from Warren Ave to Jett St. This is so trick-or-treaters are free to walk the street around Halloween celebration at Trinity.
Calling all Washington Trick-or-Treaters: Those who make a stop at the Rappahannock News, 309 Jett St., on Halloween (Monday, Oct. 31) between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. will have the chance for a photo of their costume to be published online and in the Nov. 3 edition of the paper. But we’ll only pick our favorite costume, so get creative! Group costumes are welcome. We will be giving out candy too.
Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out candy on Halloween night around 6 p.m.
Quicke Mart will be giving out candy along with some of the businesses in town.
Sperryville
ScarryVille isscheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sperryville's Historic Main Street, according to the Sperryville Community Alliance. Main Street will be closed from the Sperryville Post Office to 211 by the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad, including access to Woodward.
Amissville
Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the carnival grounds. All are welcome. Hot dogs and cider will be available.
