Scary halloween pumpkin on wooden planks
Jag_cz - stock.adobe.com

Halloween is the time for the young (and not so young) to hit the streets and visit your doorstep for trick-or-treat, so best be ready with candy — and if you’re driving, be on the lookout for those little princesses, witches and goblins.

Little Washington’s annual Halloween festivities begin at 5:30 on Thursday, Oct. 31, and last until 8:30, well after the sun has gone down. Trick-or-treaters of all ages can stroll around the town and visit homes and businesses, many of which will also be decorated, for goodies and treats. Be sure to wear your costumes and join in one of Rappahannock’s most enjoyable and family friendly events!

