Ever since 1874, when Macy’s began the Christmas season custom, enchanting department store window displays worldwide have captivated children and adults alike: giant lollipops and candy canes, colorful nutcrackers and jolly elves, miniature trains winding their way through snow-dusted villages and winter wonderlands.
This year’s “A Rappahannock Christmas” certainly carries on the tradition, despite the ongoing pandemic, with four beautifully decorated holiday exhibits in Washington, Flint Hill, Sperryville, and seen here Woodville, featuring a window display that would impress R. H. Macy himself. “What a village effort,” describes Woodville resident Lynnie Genho, “and by far the best part has been all the honks, smiles, and neighborly chats.” More photos below:
