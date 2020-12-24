My name is Devin Sherwood. I was born in Rappahannock, currently live in Woodville and have been drawing since I was a child. In recent years, I started to draw more from my day-to-day life. I began carrying a small sketchbook with me everywhere so that whenever I was inspired to document an idea or make a note of an experience I could do so.
My family and friends have always enjoyed and supported my drawing habits and having the ability to make them smile is what inspires me to continue drawing. When a friend said that I should do a cartoon for the Rappahannock News, I thought it was a terrific idea. So, I am excited for the opportunity to share my drawing with the county and I hope that they are enjoyed.