Committee offers alternative plans for the holiday season in Rappahannock
The Christmas in Little Washington Planning Committee determined out of “an abundance of caution” to again not hold the annual Christmas parade in Washington. Organizers don’t want to risk exposing people, especially young, unvaccinated children, to the crowds the parade tends to generate, according to a news release from the committee.
Event organizers, however, remain at work on plans for alternative celebrations. Committee members are expanding efforts to encourage county-wide participation among Rappahannock County businesses, organizations and individuals to display festive holiday decorations throughout the county — not just for a day, but the entire season. A kick-off event is planned for Dec. 5.
The theme of this year’s celebration is "A Rappahannock Winter Wonderland," and members of the committee hope shops, restaurants, wineries, breweries, schools, galleries, organizations and individuals will join in their efforts. Organizers are also encouraging local artisans to offer handmade and unique gifts for sale at participating sites.
Last year's village displays were very popular, according to the committee, and the group reportedly received requests to do it again. For more information on this year’s festivities, contact Kim Nelson at 540-272-7841.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...