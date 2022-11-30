‘Christmas in Little Washington’ Parade details for this Sunday

Welcome to the 2022 Christmas in Little Washington Parade and Artisan Market! This year's event blends the tradition of our county’s beloved parade with the success of the Christmas events during the past two years at Avon Hall. Here is key information about events, times and places to help you plan the day.
It's a Wonderful Life, Rappahannock!
Important traffic and parking information
• Santa and the Sheriff strongly recommend that folks park at Rappahannock County High School and take the free shuttle to town (more below).
• There will be no parking along the parade route. Warren Avenue will close to motor vehicle traffic at noon for the parade line up. Gay Street and Main Street will also be closed during the parade.
• Limited handicapped parking will be available at the Washington Post Office with golf cart shuttles to the parade and Avon Hall.
What’s happening when and where
Sunday, Dec. 4
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• FREE shuttles from the parking area at RCHS (12576 Lee Hwy.) to Little Washington (corner of Mt. Salem Avenue and Gay Street).
11 a.m.
• Artisan Market opens at Avon Hall
• Face painting throughout the day (by Sandy's Face Painting)
• Food and beverage for purchase from Etlan BBQ, New Iberia Food Truck and burgers and hot dogs by members of the Washington Fire Department
• Treats and snacks available from Brenda Elford (cake pops, caramel apples), Happy Creek Cheeses (goat's milk cheeses), Posh Fairy Floss (cotton candy), Sweet Delights by Farmstead (sugar cookies, chocolate bombs), Wholehearted Health Foods (chocolate, granola), Walker Bakeshop (baked goods)
• Beer for purchase from Pen Druid Brewing at The Beer Garden
• Nominations open for the Stars and Angels Tree
• Raffle Tickets to benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry available for purchase throughout the day
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
• Children's Pony Rides (by Old Dominion Pony Rides)
Noon
• Children's storytelling at Avon Hall
12:15-12:55 p.m.
• Enjoy or join in with Community Carolers strolling through Little Washington
12:55 p.m.
• Trinity Episcopal Church Tower Bells announce the start of the parade!
1 p.m.
• The parade begins! Horses and hounds, antique cars, fun floats, followed by Santa himself riding in a lovely horse-drawn carriage all parade through the streets of Little Washington to Avon Hall (see map).
1:45(ish) p.m.
• Enjoy or join in with Community Carolers at Avon Hall
• Warm up at the Bonfire!
2 p.m.
• Children's visits with Santa on the steps of Avon Hall
• Children's storytelling at Avon Hall
• Children's Pony Rides (by Old Dominion Pony Rides)
• Holiday Juggling Display by Nicholas and Isaac
2:30 p.m.
• Walk with historian and Mayor Fred Caitlin to learn about the history, architecture and stories of the Town of Washington. Meet outside the Rappahannock Historical Society (328 Gay St.).
3 p.m.
• Raffle drawing to benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry
4 p.m.
• We wish everyone a Warm and Wonderful Christmas and look forward to 2023!
Shuttles run from the corner of Mt. Salem Avenue and Gay Street to the RCHS Parking Lot until 5 p.m.
The Artisan’s Market
Santa can't fit all the goodies into his bag, but these vendors will bring lots of treats and treasures to the Christmas in Little Washington Artisan's Market at Avon Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
Alexander Brothers: Wood, leather crafts
Art By Marino: Encaustic paintings
Florals And Feathers: Crochet hats, scarves, gifts
Timberwood Farm: Goat's milk products
Battle Mountain Makers: Homewares, soaps
Alejandra Gonzalez Jewelry: Handmade jewelry
Brenda Elford: Pretzels, cake pops, caramel apples
Cathy's Custom Jewelry: Jewelry
Chris Anderson Art: Hand painted note cards and prints
Wild Roots Apothecary: Teas, tonics, feel good products
Cornerstone Farm Lavender: Lavender products
Ruff Rags: Pet bandanas, mandalas
Longshadows Woodworks: Guitars, dulcimers, keepsake boxes, etc.
Virginia's Dream Pottery: Handmade festive, functional, entertaining pots
D Posey: Handmade teddy bears
Eggs by Nina: Hand painted eggs
@Rebel Ridge Jewelry: Gems, pendants
Sweet Delights by Farmstead: Sugar cookies, chocolate bombs
Heidi Reil Jacob: Gnomes, scarves, wine chocolates
It's All Custom: Christmas decor
Painter's Daughter: Painting, greeting cards
Jason Goldman: Turned wooden items, carved utensils
Wholehearted Health Foods - Artisanal chocolates, granolas
KSCC Creative Designs: Art
Whispering Willow Artisans: Crocheted amigurumi
KC Cromwell: Woodwork
Marcie Lockwood: Jewelry
Blue Ridge Barrel Works: Furniture crafted from reclaimed wine & whisky barrels
Posh Fairy Floss: Cotton candy
Be Rare Treasures: Handcrafted designs
Huntly Hall Jewelry: Embroidery
Amazing Felts: Felted Hats, scarves
ViuVCrafts: Christmas decor
Walker Bakeshop: Holiday baked goods
Wishin' 4 Luck: Lotions
Happy Creek Cheeses: Artisanal goat cheese
Alice Eckhart: Holiday items
The Parade Grand Marshal
The theme for this year's Christmas in Little Washington Parade is “It's A Wonderful Life, Rappahannock!” With that in mind, the organizing committee is working to recognize individuals in our community who make it a great place to live and work. As part of that recognition, we are thrilled to announce that the amazing Alice Anderson has accepted our invitation to be Grand Marshal of the 2022 Parade!
This year’s is Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade, which returns after a two-year pandemic absence, starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Born in a tenant house on Harris Hollow Road, 77 years ago, Alice was the fifth of six children. The day after graduating from high school, she boarded a bus for Baltimore in search of a job. The job she found, in the office of a manufacturing concern, lasted for 43 years. It included 30 days of vacation per year, and Alice saved every day of it to spend her month traveling. She has visited 26 countries including Korea, Morocco, Peru, Hong Kong, and to 17 states, all east of the Mississippi (with the exception of a trip to Vegas).
Alice's job in Baltimore ended abruptly when the factory closed and moved overseas. She returned to the place that she loves, Rappahannock County and moved into her brother John's home, Jessamine Hill. Alice is in charge of the grounds, planting and tending to flowers and mowing 38 acres.
Alice volunteered with the National Cancer Society, but then chose to work with a non-profit more closely connected to Rappahannock — the Benevolent Fund.
It was Alice who thought of holding a celebrity waiter dinner to raise funds. For those lucky enough to earn an invitation to the dinner over the years, the amazing themes and decorations are all Alice. One of the last before COVID was a woods theme, complete with a birch tree forest backdrop and a still.
Alice widely shares her amazing creativity and hard work behind the scenes. She is a person whose eye for details makes the event special — including Santa's House during Christmas in Little Washington and the Food Pantry event and the CCLC Garden Party and, of course, the Benevolent Fund dinner Alice is the common thread in the non-profit community. She just gets the job done, usually a job no one else will take on and she does it with a quiet force.
Alice loves this county, her greatest hope is that we all continue to build the community together. “I grew up poor, but when I traveled and saw how many folks lived in houses of tin, with, really nothing, I realized how lucky we are to live here. We are one big family.”
— The Christmas in Washington Committee, with a thank you to Judy DeSarno for providing this biographical material from her interview with Anderson.