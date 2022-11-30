 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Christmas in Little Washington’ Parade details for this Sunday

  • Updated
  • Comments
‘Christmas in Little Washington’ Parade details for this Sunday
parade-1_map.jpg

Welcome to the 2022 Christmas in Little Washington Parade and Artisan Market! This year's event blends the tradition of our county’s beloved parade with the success of the Christmas events during the past two years at Avon Hall. Here is key information about events, times and places to help you plan the day. 

It's a Wonderful Life, Rappahannock!

alice and john anderson

Alice Anderson, right, with her brother John and Patrick O'Connell at the Inn at Little Washington’s Innstock event in 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred