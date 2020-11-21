“Lordy, Lordy, look who’s 65! Our birthday girl at Cantler’s for crabs in Annapolis,” relays Terri Lehman and Kathryn Walker, forwarding this swell photo of Candy Wroth celebrating her born-on day in splendid style. “Life is good with friends, crabs, water (read margarita) and new beginnings.”
Candy spent 30 years with the Rappahannock County government, 19 of them as administrative assistant to former administrators John McCarthy and Debbie Keyser. Her contagious smile now greets customers at the Sperryville Corner Store.
