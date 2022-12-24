The holiday season is typically a time of giving, generosity is encouraged and welcomed.
Sometimes, however, generosity is not seasonal, rather year round. Some do not draw attention to their good deeds; they give their money and time quietly in the shadows, with no want nor need for attribution nor accolades. Matt Neiswanger and the team at High Meadow Manor are one of many such examples of this generosity of spirit.
At High Meadow Manor, the love for carriage driving, fox hunting and heritage breed farm animals is shared with members of our little community, especially those members who may not have the means to enjoy such pleasures.
The historic property sits below Fogg Mountain in Flint Hill. It was built in 1790 and has recently been updated with exquisite additions, including a riding arena and over 20 miles of carriage trails. It is a familiar venue especially to those who hunt with Old Dominion Hounds. Foxhunting on the property is graciously welcome. The hunt’s opening meet is held there every fall, and the ODH Pony Club and Hunt Balls are held with great fanfare.
This Rappahannock Christmas season, Matt, his farm manager Isaac Ruiz, barn manager Jesus Ibarra and his team continued their tradition of transporting Santa (or George and Martha Washington in past years) through the magical village of Little Washington during the annual Christmas parade. Very few know of (or notice) the hard work and commitment of time, training, planning and resources required to maneuver 8,000 lbs of Percheron equines and a 2-ton carriage through throngs of excited onlookers and enthusiastic children.
Other examples of the nonprofits and organizations that have benefitted from their experiences at High Meadow Manor: the Rappahannock County High School’s Future Farmers of America, who spent a day in equine class learning how to care for, ride and drive horses;the Senior Center, who have had lunches and carriage rides provided for its members; the Ladies Lunch Bunch, who have held their lunch meetings at High Meadow, replete with horse drawn carriage rides for upwards of 90 women.
Children in need have gotten opportunities to ride and train at no cost, full use of sweet tempered horses and access to the entire arena. Not to mention this author, who enjoyed years of free board for her two Frisians. All this, and more, is done without any expectation of recognition.
And so, this author’s thought: Thank you, Matt, Isaac, Jesus and the entire team at High Meadow Manor for all you do. Rappahannock is a better place because of you.
