In addition to Rappahannock’s Winter Wonderland on Sunday at Avon Hall, there’s plenty of holiday spirit nearby — from Santa visits to light shows to parades to festivals.
Merrymaking nearby...
Warrenton Christmas Parade
Friday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.
Old Town Warrenton
The parade is back on Main Street this year, led by Santa in his horse and sleigh, and featuring lighted floats, bands, and kids and lots of holiday cheer! The parade will travel down Main Street from 5th past the Courthouse and down to Pelham Street. Christmas carols and the tree illumination at the Courthouse follow, then fireworks to usher in the season.
GumDrop Square
Fridays, Dec. 3-17, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 4 & 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Gloria’s, 92 Main St., #204, Warrenton
GumDrop Square is a long-time Warrenton holiday tradition and photo-op for families. The visit provides a personal experience with Santa and a beautifully decorated backdrop including Christmas trees and a fireplace on the Gloria’s stage — the perfect spot to capture that traditional Santa photo.
Marshall Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.
Main Street, Marshall
Start your morning off with Breakfast with Santa at the Marshall Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and then grab a seat on Main Street for the parade
Christmas in Middleburg
Saturday, Dec. 4
Historic Middleburg
Begin the day in picturesque Middleburg at 8 a.m. with breakfast and pictures with Santa at the Middleburg Community Charter School. Make your way to Washington Street at 11 a.m. for the Middleburg Hunt Review as approximately 150 horses, riders in hunting attire and dozens of hounds come through the town in spectacular style. Keep your spot for the 2 p.m. Middleburg Christmas Parade featuring an assortment of floats, troops, and musical groups, antique fire trucks, all kinds of animals, and Santa, of course.
Remington Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m.
Remington
The Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department sponsors the parade, which features floats, bands, and more.
Culpeper Christmas Parade
Sunday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m.
Main Street, downtown Culpeper
A family-friendly event for all ages, sponsored by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.
Warrenton Farmers Market Holiday Market
Dec. 4, 11 & 18, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
21 Main Street, Warrenton
A great place to find holiday gifts and support local vendors!
Centre Company’s “The Nutcracker”
Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5
Fauquier High School
705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton
Centre Performing Arts Company presents their annual Nutcracker, featuring dance students from the Lasley Centre alongside special guests and renowned principal dancers Cory Stearns and Hee Seo of American Ballet Theatre. Stearns and Seo, who are usually on the Kennedy Center stage when performing in the area, will dance the roles of the Nutcracker Prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy – quite the holiday treat for Fauquier!
“Gift of the Magi, The Musical”
Weekends through Dec. 12
Fauquier Community Theatre
4225 Aiken Dr., Warrenton
In this beautiful, heartwarming musical adaptation of O. Henry’s masterpiece, the setting is Christmas in New York in 1905. Della, a stunning young woman, strolls along, looking in store windows, a bit saddened that she only has $1.87 to spend on a gift for her husband, Jim. Down the street, Jim does likewise; wistfully knowing that the items in the stores that he would love to buy for Della are beyond his means.
Fauquier Community Band Annual Holiday Concert
Monday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Fauquier High School Auditorium, 705 Waterloo St., Warrenton
Come enjoy classical and popular holiday favorites like “Sleigh Ride", "Winter Wonderland", and "Merry Christmas Darling" with the Fauquier Community Band led by Paul Hicks and Katie Bryant.
Piedmont Symphony Orchestra & The Silver Tones Swing Band Holiday Concert
Sunday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m.
Highland School Center for the Arts, 597 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton
Join the PSO in their 25th Anniversary season as they collaborate with Warrenton’s Silver Tones Swing Band in a spectacular holiday concert. Hear your favorite festive tunes and hits from the era set to the energy of a swing band. Support the arts in Fauquier; tickets are available on the website.
Roaring 20s NYE 2021 Bash with the Silver Tones Swing Band
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
Gloria’s, 92 Main Street, #104, Warrenton
This New Year’s Eve, step back in time with the Silver Tones Swing Band as they ring in 2022 in high fashion. Gloria’s quaint venue sets the stage for a sultry night of hot jazz in the speakeasy. Guests are invited to dress in elegant vintage 1920s attire. Entertainment will be provided by the Silver Tones 14-piece Gatsby band, The Silver Belles vocal trio, and the Dixie Tones. Admission includes light hors d’oeuvres and desserts. A speakeasy cash bar will provide libations.
...And farther afield
Bull Run Festival of Lights
Through Jan. 2
7700 Bull Run Dr, Centreville
Load your family in the car for one of Northern Virginia’s favorite holiday activities. The route is 2.5 miles, illuminated by a wide array of holiday light displays. Be socially distant and drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow.
Nights of Lights
Through Jan. 9, 6-10 p.m. daily
Prince William County Fairgrounds, Manassas
Nights of Lights features mesmerizing holiday light displays spanning over one mile and an interactive Christmas Village which features activities for the whole family. Visit the custom-designed Gingerbread Café featuring sweet treats, hot cocoa, hot apple cider, and s’mores kits for the fire pits.
Merry Old Town Kick-Off & Tree Lighting
Friday, Dec. 3, 5:15 p.m., continuing throughout December
Historic Old Town Manassas
Santa arrives at the Manassas Depot on the VRE train shortly after 6 p.m. and after lighting the tree, he takes time to visit with the children. Free horse drawn carriage rides will round out the evening and continue every Sunday in December, and ice skating at the Harris Pavilion will be available throughout the season. Don’t miss the ever-popular Gingerbread House Contest!
Haymarket Christmas & Holiday Celebration
Saturday, December 4, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Haymarket Town Hall, 15000 Washington Street, Haymarket
Join the Town of Haymarket for their Annual Christmas and Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting! Cookie decorating, craft and gift bazaar, holiday carols, s'mores by the bonfire, and local food vendors are featured, and of course a visit by Santa! This event is free, and everyone is welcome.
75th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m.
Old Town Manassas
Parade-goers will line the streets of Manassas once again for the 75th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade. Over 100 marching bands, floats, dancers, and more from local schools and groups will wind through Old Town to kick off the holiday season and mark the beginning of Merry Old Town.
Prince William Little Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol (Touring Version)”
December 10-12 and 17-19
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas
The classic holiday story of the mean-spirited, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge comes to life in this cautionary tale about money and happiness.
Manassas Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker”
Dec. 16-23
Hylton Performing Arts Center,
10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas
Manassas Ballet Theatre presents eight performances of everyone’s favorite holiday ballet. Sure to delight all ages, gorgeous sets and costumes plus live music by the Manassas Ballet Theatre orchestra set the backdrop for a great family tradition.
Jolly Ol’ Confections (part of Manassas Merry Old Town)
Sunday, December 19, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Old Town Manassas
The 5th annual Jolly Ol’ Confections brings Old Town Manassas to life with holiday treats for the whole family. Guests can visit the multiple participating shops in Historic Downtown Manassas and enjoy unlimited samples of desserts created by local restaurants and, for the first time, amateur bakers. Then vote for your favorite! Tickets are $10, and treats are available while supplies last.
There’s more!
