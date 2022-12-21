Rapp-1-Christmas-tree-COURTESY.jpg

A sunrise over Christmas tree farm Evergreen, ETC. John and Judy Tole have been running the Woodville farm for more than 40 years.

 Courtesy of John Tole

John and Judy Tole have been running one of the few remaining Christmas tree farms in Rappahannock County for more than 40 years, and they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

While surrounding businesses sell trees for close to $100, John Tole said their dedication to maintaining their farm — Evergreen, ETC — has allowed them to keep prices low, at about $6 to $8 a foot. The farm is located at 285 Rock Mills Road in Woodville.

