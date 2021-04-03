The first annual Flint Hill Volunteer Fire & Rescue Easter Egg Hunt was a big hit over the weekend — even the Easter Bunny made an appearance before his big holiday rush.
Rappahannock families turned out to participate in age-appropriate Easter egg hunts, staggered for ages 0-15.
The fire and rescue volunteers said they wanted to find a way to give back and thank the community for their continued support and appreciate everyone who came out to celebrate the holiday.
