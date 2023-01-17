Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The holiday season can be a very stressful and lonesome time, especially for senior citizens. However, on Dec. 22, 2022, for at least four hours, the loneliness and depression was replaced by gaiety and friendship at the Rappahannock Senior Center at Scrabble School.
Darcy Canton, the center’s director, made sure that “her” seniors felt loved and blessed on this special day. She, along with many helpful community volunteers, transformed our meeting place into a beautiful festive environment for celebrating and sharing holiday cheer.
We were treated with delicious appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Santa and Mrs. Claus surprised us and led us in singing Christmas songs. We felt like kids again as we shared our secret wishes with him. Priceless pictures were taken with Santa next to the Christmas tree. We even got a candy cane!
We had a blast acting out “The 12 Days of Christmas.” It was hilarious watching the “6 Geese A-Laying” trying to lay an egg! A more solemn time came when the lights were dimmed and the room was filled with harmonious singing of “Silent Night,” accompanied by some of our own seniors on the piano.
Secret pal gifts were exchanged. Then the Senior Angel Tree gifts were distributed. The generosity of the community in giving toward us seniors was overwhelming. So many beautifully wrapped, carefully chosen gifts from a “stranger” that chose to love on us! We felt so loved! We were also blessed with goodies from other supportive individuals, groups and churches. Special thanks to Denise Chandler for blessing each one of us with a beautiful gift! How generous and thoughtful!
On what could have been a dull and dark day, our spirits were lifted, thanks to the community working together under Darcy’s direction to make us feel uplifted. I feel grateful for living in a county that makes their seniors feel valued.
So I’m offering you this simple phrase, for ages 50 to 101 (our oldest member), although it’s been said many times, many ways, THANK YOU RAPPAHANNOCK FOR ALL THAT YOU DO!
