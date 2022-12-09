2022-washington-christmas-parade--63.jpg

Mason Pullen was in the festive spirit

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

We wish to thank everyone who supported our Christmas in Little Washington parade and artisan market holiday festivities on Sunday, Dec. 4. So many of our friends and neighbors donated generously of their time, talent, gifts and financial support to share holiday joy with the community, and to raise funds for the important work of the Rappahannock Food Pantry.

