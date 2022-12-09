Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
We wish to thank everyone who supported our Christmas in Little Washington parade and artisan market holiday festivities on Sunday, Dec. 4. So many of our friends and neighbors donated generously of their time, talent, gifts and financial support to share holiday joy with the community, and to raise funds for the important work of the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Once again, we offer special thanks to Drew Mitchell for generously hosting so much fun at Avon Hall.
Sheriff Connie and the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Lion’s Club, WVFD, Hunt Harris, Rev. Elizabeth Keeler and the Rappahannock Clergy Association, Judy DeSarno, Nicholas and Isaac Plaksin, Steph Ridder, John Beardsley, and Elizabeth Lee also helped make the festivities possible.
In addition, we would like to especially recognize all those who donated items for the raffles and financial support to underwrite costs — thank you!
Finally, what a wonderful organizing committee, including Dennis Brack, Anita Carshult, Kat Cole, Bill Dant, Kathy Kidd, Kelly Kimball, Dot and Rick Lessard, Drew Mitchell, Kim Nelson, Bob Trafton and Danny Wilson. Thank you to each of them most sincerely.
Merry Christmas!
Janet Davidson & Tony Trujillo
Co-chairs, Christmas in Little Washington Committee
