The Rappahannock County Garden Club is pleased to present a Christmas present to the Town of Washington, Fawn Evenson reports.
At the corner of Main and Porter Streets is "What Snowmen Do At Night," a Christmas Tableau put together by garden club members. The live trees were donated by Barney O'Meara, joined by lots of artificial trees donated by members of the community. It’s just magical when it’s lit up at night!
New member Darcy Justen, who bought the Conyers House B&B, was the design inspiration.
“My youngest son’s favorite Christmas book was ‘What do Snowmen Do at Night.’ They come alive and create tons of mischief. We have them sledding and roasting marshmallows while mom is making snacks. Dad falls asleep while reading the Wall Street Journal.”
Fellow members Kim Sadowski, Anne Marie Stacey, Nanette Edwards and Fawn Evenson assembled the snow people from chicken wire and cotton batting. Other members helped put it all together. Rappahannock County High School students put up the hanging snowflakes.
