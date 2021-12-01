Winter Wonderland in Rappahannock County, kicks off this Sunday, Dec. 5, at Avon Hall in Little Washington.
The event will open at 12:30 p.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m., and will feature more than a dozen artisans, a concert by the Rappahannock County High School Band, cookie decorating for the youngsters, raffles (tickets are cash-only), singing around a fire, a bake sale, and, of course, Santa Claus, with a gift for every child. Washington Volunteer Fire And Rescue will be grilling tasty treats. There will also be events on Gay Street (across from the courthouse, next to Little Washington Theatre), including s'mores and an ornament making table.
Here’s a look at how the day is shaping up:
Noon: Bonfire lit (wind and weather permitting)
12:30 p.m.:
* Artisans market opens, featuring local and regional vendors.
* Story time begins, with readings of Christmas favorites to children of all ages.
* Raffle table opens, featuring local products, gift baskets and cards; proceeds benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Santa and Mrs. Claus have gifts for the county’s kids.
1:30 p.m.: Rappahannock County High School Band plays
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cookie decorating
3 p.m.: Christmas hymn sing; raffle drawing
Winterwonderland replaces the parade and artisans market at Christmas in Little Washington, which will return next year. In the meantime, a team of volunteers has put together two fun events, beginning on Sunday and continuing in Sperryville on Dec. 19.
The Lions Club will be directing parking at Avon Hall with handicapped parking also available. As usual, sponsorship of the events, and fundraising at the event, all benefits the Rappahannock Food Pantry. All events are free, but bring your cash and checkbook to help the Pantry out.
