Fresh fallen snow, craft markets, food vendors, and a most festive parade led by George and Martha Washington with an appearance by Jolly Old Saint Nick himself, made for an absolutely perfect Christmas in Little Washington celebration in 2017.

Call it Christmas in July: Word arrived Monday that after being shelved for two seasons due to the pandemic, the popular holiday parade is officially returning to the Christmas in Little Washington celebration on Sunday, Dec. 4. 

“We are busy lining up artisans, food vendors, parade participants and, most importantly, volunteers and a volunteer coordinator,” writes Dot Lessard, a leader of the Christmas in Little Washington Planning Committee. “We invite Rappahannock residents of all skills to join us in putting together this year's event. This is a fun opportunity to engage with friends and neighbors to rekindle the strong sense of community and connectedness we missed during the pandemic.”  

Interested parties should contact the committee by emailing CILWVolunteers@gmail.com 

Watch the Rappahannock News for more details as plans for this year’s festivities develop.

