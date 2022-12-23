jenkins christmas 2022

Part of the Jenkins’ Christmas display on Fodderstack Road near the Town of Washington.

Five years ago, Rappahannock’s first snow of the season combined with the festive decorations on the Jenkins Family Farm along Fodderstack Road, made the front page of this newspaper (below). This year, as we prepare for the season’s first arctic blast, Jessica Jenkins reports the family’s Christmas display is “up again and better than ever :)” with two barns decorated. Will Mother Nature complete the picture with a holiday snow? So far, it looks like she’s just planning rain and then bitter cold this weekend, but we’ve heard Santa can be persuasive. 

jenkins christmas 2017 front page clip

The Jenkins barn as it appeared on the front page of the Rappahannock News in  December 2017.

