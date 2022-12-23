Five years ago, Rappahannock’s first snow of the season combined with the festive decorations on the Jenkins Family Farm along Fodderstack Road, made the front page of this newspaper (below). This year, as we prepare for the season’s first arctic blast, Jessica Jenkins reports the family’s Christmas display is “up again and better than ever :)” with two barns decorated. Will Mother Nature complete the picture with a holiday snow? So far, it looks like she’s just planning rain and then bitter cold this weekend, but we’ve heard Santa can be persuasive.
Photo: A Fodderstack Christmas tradition, ‘better than ever :)’
The new UVA Health sign is unveiled at the system's Prince William Medical Center in Manassas on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
