Photos: Christmas in Little Washington Parade 2022
The Christmas Parade in the Town of Little Washington returned on Sunday following a two-year pandemic pause, drawing residents from across Rappahannock County who gathered to celebrate the holiday season.
The theme for this year's parade was “It's A Wonderful Life, Rappahannock!” As part of the celebration, the parade organizing committee worked to recognize individuals in our community who make it a great place to live and work. Alice Anderson was named Grand Marshal of the 2022 parade.