Event benefits scholarship fund for local students — and donations are ‘way down’ this year

Washington resident Kit Goldfarb was the first individual to receive the “PEACE Ambassador” award at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, presented by the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation. 

Nan-Roberts-MLK-19: Scrabble School Preservation Foundation President Nan Butler Roberts hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday, which was streamed on Culpeper Media's website.
Kit Goldfarb sits with a Kenyan woman.
Bobby-G-and-Friends-MLK-Celebration.jpg

Bobby-G-and-Friends-MLK-Celebration: Local Rappahannock County band Bobby G & Friends performed at the annual MLK Celebration on Sunday, along with Marie Davis, James Daniels, Mike Groves, Archie Borgus III, and Michael T. White, Marcia Cole and Ruby Hayes.

