It was Ben Venue’s fourteenth time holding the event, and the first in almost two years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted festivities and community events. The celebration featured live music performed by the Gold Top County Ramblers.
Tracy Schwab, a volunteer originally from Philadelphia, told the paper this was her first time volunteering with the Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Department running a food truck.
“It’s also my first time coming out to Ben Venue Farms,” she said. “I’ve never been to their Fourth of July Celebration, but my favorite thing about it is meeting my neighbors and seeing the community together.”
Families and friends came out to celebrate a day of fun and laughter for America’s Independence. Attendee Colleen O’Bryant, a county resident who moved from Buffalo, New York, expressed happiness at seeing the community together after a two year hiatus.
“I’ve been here six times in eight years,” she mentioned. “My favorite things here are listening to the music and interacting with the people.”
Her friend Natasha Eitzman agreed.
“I am from Valdosta, Georgia, but I moved to Rappahannock in 1994,” she explained. “It’s my first time here since the pandemic, and I love the friendly faces in the community.”
Besides the locals, there were a number of activities. Children waited outside for turns in funhouses, and adults waited in lines at the food trucks for a bite to eat. There were also individuals who sat outside their cars playing cornhole, preparing barbecues, and lighting sparklers.
The fireworks went off after dark and were met with loud applause and cheers from the attendees.
