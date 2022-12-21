John and Judy Tole have been running one of the few remaining Christmas tree farms in Rappahannock County for more than 40 years, and they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.
While surrounding businesses sell trees for close to $100, John Tole said their dedication to maintaining their farm — Evergreen, ETC — has allowed them to keep prices low, at about $6 to $8 a foot. The farm is located at 285 Rock Mills Road in Woodville.
“We do this as much for the pleasure of seeing the trees grow, and a bit of a service to the community,” Tole said, adding that they don’t grow trees for the money. The Toles grow several different types of trees on their roughly four acre lot.
He said the average size tree tends to be five to seven feet tall, but the tallest tree they sold this year was a whopping 17 feet. Tole said one of their biggest challenges are deer and bears rubbing against trees and damaging them.
“There's considerable labor involved in getting the trees to marketable size and shape and so forth,” he said. Those who are interested in purchasing a tree can stop by at any point throughout the day, Tole said.
