Hundreds of fresh-cut Christmas trees now awaiting anxious customers were unloaded at Greg Williams Tree Service & Landscaping this past Friday when this picture was taken.
The last serving of Thanksgiving pie every November signals the start of the Christmas season in Rappahannock County, which will certainly be different this year given the coronavirus pandemic. Just remember that the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.
