Rapp1-7.jpg

Annual wildflower weekend at Shenandoah National Park is on the horizon.

 Neal Lewis

Spring wildflowers and art will be celebrated during Shenandoah National Park's 37th annual Wildflower Weekend on May 6-7. Guided hikes and programs will focus on the diversity and importance of not only hundreds of species of flowering plants that are protected by the park, but other seasonal changes as well.

Winning entries in the park’s annual “Youth Art in the Park” wildflower art contest will be exhibited at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51) following a recognition ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. 

Tags

Recommended for you