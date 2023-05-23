 Skip to main content
Kestrels revisited: Local landowners provide new homes for the small falcons

  • Updated
  • Comments
The new star of Rappahannock County is the kestrel, the colorful, feisty, falcon featured in this newspaper in August last year.

The kestrel is North America’s smallest falcon. Its dwindling numbers have scientists mystified and now landowners in Rappahannock and surrounding counties are stepping up, erecting nest boxes and helping to monitor the threatened raptors in what has become a remarkable multi-organization, avian endeavor.

2023-05-FF-Kestrel-Tagging--16.jpg

“Clyde,” a kestrel that nests on Rappahannock resident Jim Manwaring’s property.
2023-05-FF-Kestrel--67.jpg

Justin Proctor, program coordinator for Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative, monitors a box in Flint Hill.
2023-05-FF-Kestrel--81.jpg
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-PEC-October--3.jpg

October Greenfield of Piedmont Environmental Council loads up her car with monitoring gear.
kestrel boxes.jpg
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-Barbara--1.jpg

Barbara Caceres manages a kestrel box on her property north of Flint Hill. Her mother, Marilyn Zimmerman often accompanies her.
2023-05-FF-kestrel--barbara.jpg

Barbara Caceres and her mother, Marilyn Zimmerman, who often joins her on trips to the kestrel box.
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-George--1.jpg

George Gardner inspects a box in Gid Brown Hollow with an endoscope that connects to a mobile device that captures an image inside the box.
2023-05-FF-kestrel-george-111.jpg

George Gardner
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-George--4.jpg

An image from George Gardner's mobile device of a female Kestrel, however males often help with incubation procress.
2023-05-FF-kestrel-tagging-B-299.jpg

Tagging  Research team member Joe Kolowski (left), who co-founded the project under the umbrella of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, just outside of Front Royal, Alan Williams, with Megan Lemmo a kestrel capture technician for Clifton Institute, tag  and install a transmitter backpack on a male kestrel on a property near Five Forks. Property owners are given naming rights, Jim Manwaring decided on ‘Clyde.’ Its partner will be named Bonnie.
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-Tagging--1.jpg

An assortment of transmitters, they are solar powered, remotely programmable and quite durable, normally lasting two years.
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-Tagging--2.jpg

Kestrels are remarkably docile during the tagging and transmitter installation, which takes 30 - 40 minutes. A leather hood helps relax the bird of prey by removing visual stimuli.
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-Tagging--14.jpg

Each transmitter backpack is secured with square knots, with tied ends reinforced with dental floss and finally coated with epoxy. This prevents the birds from undoing the knots with their beaks.
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-Tagging--11.jpg

“Clyde,” a kestrel that nests on Rappahannock resident Jim Manwaring’s property.
2023-05-FF-kestrel-tagging-393.jpg
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-Tagging--5.jpg

Joe Kolowski uses a radio antenna to receive data from the transmitter, seen above, which is ingested to software and then analyzed. Currently, they are monitoring nearly 30 adult kestrels in the region.The tracking data allows the team to investigate the patterns of local movement, selection of farm habitats, migration routes, and ultimately insight into their declining numbers.
2023-05-FF-Kestrel-Joe-1-2.jpg

Joe Kolowski, who co-founded the project under the umbrella of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, just outside of Front Royal, Va.
kestrel-peaches-InstaLayoutWinter2022-23.jpg

"Peeaches” travels
An error occurred