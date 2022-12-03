A French bulldog clinched this year’s top award at the National Dog Show, ending the two-year winning streak for a Rappahannock County deerhound.
Claire, a Scottish Deerhound from Flint Hill, won Best in Show at one of the oldest dog shows in the world last year on Thanksgiving Day, beating out hundreds of dogs and 180 breeds at the nationally-televised event. In 2020, Claire beat out 168 dog breeds. This was the first dog in the show’s history to win Best in Show for two consecutive years.
Winston the French bulldog ended the two-year run for the Scottish deerhound breed this year. Claire’s owner, Cecelia Dove, said Claire retired after her Scottish Deerhound Club of America National Specialty win in May and will now focus on breeding puppies.
“Everything she's done has been pretty amazing,” Dove said. “We're very proud of her, and she's a Rappahannock girl now.”
Claire’s grandmother, Hickory, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Show in 2011 and her mother, Chelsea won Reserve Best in Show at the National Dog Show in 2015. Dove said in an interview last year that Claire was a standout puppy among her litter, and while Claire is only 4 years old, she’s won 42 Best in Show titles from competitions across the country.
According to the National Dog Show, dogs are examined by judges based on how closely the dog compares to the breed’s official standard. Judges also look for characteristics that allow the dog to perform the functions for which it was bred, as well as temperament, structure and overall appearance.
