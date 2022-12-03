deerhound-2c-web.jpg

Claire, a Scottish Deerhound from Flint Hill, received her second Best in Show at the nationally televised 2021 National Dog Show.

 File photo/NBC Sports via National Dog Show

A French bulldog clinched this year’s top award at the National Dog Show, ending the two-year winning streak for a Rappahannock County deerhound.

Claire, a Scottish Deerhound from Flint Hill, won Best in Show at one of the oldest dog shows in the world last year on Thanksgiving Day, beating out hundreds of dogs and 180 breeds at the nationally-televised event. In 2020, Claire beat out 168 dog breeds. This was the first dog in the show’s history to win Best in Show for two consecutive years. 

