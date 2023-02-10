cats.jpg

 Sawyer, a cat up for adoption at the Richmond SPCA, poses for a picture. HB 1382 would’ve prohibited the declawing of cats. 

 
 Cassandra Loper / Capital News Service

RICHMOND — A proposal to outlaw the declawing of cats, a procedure that animal rights advocates call cruel and unnecessary, failed to advance from a House subcommittee last month.

House Bill 1382 would have made cat declawing a $500 civil penalty for the first violation, $1,000 for the second violation and $2,500 for the third or any subsequent violation. The bill was tabled by a 6-4 vote in a House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources subcommittee.

