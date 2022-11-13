theRapp4-4-web.jpg

Bean, one of several cats helped by RappCats.

 Courtesy

“HOW many?!” We got the call on October 17th. An empty house was full of abandoned animals, including 20-ish cats and kittens. Could we help?

RappCats is our county’s only state-approved cat shelter (RAWL is just dogs). We’re donation-based, volunteer powered, and get zero government funding. We have room for about 20 cats in our Flint Hill facility. We were already full. 

