Rappahannock County resident Charlotte Wagner purchased a deed to a property on Old Hollow Road in Sperryville to house a dog training facility, months after she backed out of a plan to run her business in Amissville following an uproar of community unrest.
Wagner did not return multiple follow-up requests for comment, but did confirm in a text message that she purchased the commercial land and plans to use it for her business.
Wagner did not answer questions about where the exact location of the facility will be, and that information was not available through the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, where the land transfer was facilitated. At the corner of Old Hollow Road and Route 211 at the former Legacy Farm Market building, there is a “K9ology” flag, the name of Wagner’s business.
According to public records that were available, Wagner purchased the land from Tracy Abdullah for $425,000 in recent weeks.
Since the property is already zoned commercial, Wagner was not required to interface with the county government to get the business off the ground.
The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals approved her previous application in February to build a dog training facility for her company, K9ology, on an Amissville property on Cabin Lane near Narmada Winery. Residents near the proposed facility, represented by attorney David Konick, petitioned the decision, ultimately leading to Wagner’s decision to back out of the plan. Her previous application would have placed the facility on land zoned as agricultural, which was a point of contention among some residents.
In early March, the neighbors of the proposed Amissville facility filed a petition with the Rappahannock County Circuit Court, asking it to review and reverse the BZA’s approval of Wagner’s facility, arguing the business will tank their property values and impair their ability to enjoy their homes, among other concerns.
Wagner said at the time that she declined to ask Chris Parrish, the Amissville property landowner who was selling Wagner the land, for an extension to close on the property, noting that Parrish appeared unlikely to agree to such a request given the amount of time it could take to challenge the neighbors’ petition in court.
Many of the neighbors had spoken out in opposition to the application as it made its way through the Rappahannock County Planning Commission for approval before coming before the BZA, raising concerns of potential noise, traffic, and dog waste putting a damper on their neighborhood. Wagner maintained that many of those concerns were unjustified.
She had originally planned to purchase property at the corner of Forest Grove and Richmond roads in Amissville, where members of the Planning Commission and residents — primarily Parrish, who was still a member of the Board of Supervisors at the time and spoke before the body as a citizen — expressed concern about the potential for it to create noise and the possibility that she may later expand the business to board dogs overnight.
The Planning Commission in October swiftly rejected Wagner’s proposal, and she began looking for alternative sites for the business to no avail. That’s when she approached Parrish, among the chief opponents of her original plan, and asked if he could point her to a location the Planning Commission and others might deem more appropriate for the facility. He ultimately offered to sell her the Lee Highway property, which he owns. She signed a purchase and sale agreement to buy the lot for $450,000, agreeing to the March 8 closing date.
Wagner brought the new proposal before the Planning Commission in December where members were more amenable, and ultimately in January recommended it for approval by the BZA, despite concerns from the Cabin Lane residents.
Ben Peters contributed reporting.