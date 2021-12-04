A Rappahannock born and bred Scottish Deerhound won Best in Show at the 2021 National Dog Show for the second year in a row — making her the first dog ever to win the top prize for two consecutive years.
Claire, a Scottish Deerhound from Flint Hill handled by Angela Lloyd of Amissville, won Best in Show at one of the oldest dog shows in the world on Thanksgiving Day, beating out hundreds of dogs and 180 breeds at the nationally-televised event. Last year, Claire beat out 168 dog breeds.
“She's just a really amazing girl and she has a very talented handler, Angela, and they're very deeply bonded,” said Cecelia Dove, Claire’s breeder who lives on a farm in Flint Hill.
Dove said Claire exercises everyday on their 56-acre farm, and they routinely keep up with grooming.
Claire’s grandmother, Hickory, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Show in 2011 and her mother, Chelsea won Reserve Best in Show at the National Dog Show in 2015. Dove said Claire was a standout puppy among her litter, and while Claire is only 4 years old, she’s won 42 Best in Show titles from competitions across the country.
“I'm so happy, teary,” Dove said. “Because of her grandmother and her mother being such special girls and actually seven generations of our females that she comes down from — It's especially touching and meaningful as a breeder to have one that's been as successful as she has. I'm still walking on air.”
According to the National Dog Show, dogs are examined by judges based on how closely the dog compares to the breed’s official standard. Judges also look for characteristics that allow the dog to perform the functions for which it was bred, as well as temperament, structure and overall appearance.
In order to win Best in Show, a dog must first be judged the best in its breed based on the other dogs competing at the National Dog Show.
Dove said it was “love at first sight” when she saw her first Scottish Deerhound and said she was awestruck by their movement. These dogs date back to the 16th century and were once used to hunt red deer in Scotland. According to the Scottish Deerhound Club of America, “In character the Deerhound is quiet and dignified, keen and alert, and although not aggressive, has great persistence and indomitable courage when necessary.”
The average height of a female Scottish Deerhound is 28 inches and up with weight of 75 to 95 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.
Lloyd could not be reached for comment for this report, but told the Rappahannock News in 2020 after Claire’s first Best in Show victory that she’s lived her dream as a professional dog handler for more than 17 years and has been working with the Dove’s for half of her career.
“Sir Walter Scott called them the most beautiful creatures in heaven, and I think that still kind of holds up,” she told the Rappahannock News last year. “They were dogs of the aristocracy … so they have this air about them where they feel unearthly in a way. I guess some people would view that as stuck-up, but they’re not. They’re very endearing.”
Claire will be on the road again this weekend with Lloyd for a show outside of Baltimore, Maryland at the Howard County Fairgrounds and will be headed to the Westminster Kennel Club Show at Madison Square Garden in New York in January.