Clyde the Border Terrier is two points away from becoming a Grand Champion. At the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Ohio held in June, he and his owner/handler, Charlotte Wagner, took home an award of merit, placing in the top six. “If you have a really good dog, you’ll have a champion,” Wagner said. “But if you have a dog that is the cream of the crop, where you’re like, god, people need to see this dog, that’s what Clyde is like to me.”
Border Terriers were originally bred in England to follow foxes into their foxholes. “They are a rough-coated, leggy terrier, meaning they’re tall,” Wagner explained. “They were designed to follow on horseback. And when the fox hunters go out and send the hounds after the fox, well, your Foxhound isn’t going to fit in that hole. So what you do is you send in a Border Terrier to kill the fox. The breed standard defines them as ‘hard as nails.’”
Wagner explained that when judges evaluate Border Terriers, they look for a rough coat that can withstand brambles and briars, elastic skin to shake off fox bites and a rib cage small enough to fit down a foxhole. “The idea is form equals function,” Wagner said.
But just because Border Terriers are tough doesn’t mean they’re vicious. “Take a Jack Russell Terrier, and everything you hate about a Jack Russell Terrier but love about them at the same time. Now take out 50 percent of the asshole and the ‘f— you’ and replace it with a yellow lab. Now you have a Border Terrier.”
Wagner, a longtime resident of Bean Hollow near Flint Hill, has loved dogs her entire life. When she was a little girl, her neighbor, Tony Trujillo, gave her a book about them. “He had this whole library of dog books … I remember there was this one Eyewitness dog book … I loved that book so much I broke the backing on it. I still have it to this day,” she said. “I memorized dog breeds. I wanted to know what different dogs could do, country of origin, size, temperament, alternate names for breeds, all these facts and clues.”
Wagner trained her first dog when she was 13 and never looked back. Now she runs her own business training canines for companionship, agility and therapeutic services. And with a background in animal science, Wagner is now entering the business of dog breeding. In a couple weeks, Clyde will be the proud father of a new litter.
“My goal is good breed preservation and conservation, which means … there may only be one or two puppies that conform to the ideal standard. I think that’s the biggest misinterpretation of show breeders — they’re producing excellent quality pets. If they’re lucky, there’s one or two that are worthy to move forward in a breeding program.”
Catch Wagner and Clyde at the iconic 2021 Morris & Essex Kennel Club Dog Show in October.