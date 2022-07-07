The Genho family of Woodville have a large dog in their home field, a dog they think belongs to them.
In reality this wonderful animal belongs to Rappahannock.
Affectionately known as Li’l B, Bianca is a Great White Pyrenees, Central Asian Shepherd mix. She is beautiful, white as the first fallen snow, sleek with feminine attributes, a lovely soft elongated nose, long Radio City Rockette legs — and a highly intelligent and a masterful guard dog.
She lives in Woodville with her family, namely the Genhos, John and Lynnie and their children. She guards their livestock, the sheep, chickens and ducks.
She takes her job seriously: Protection is her all-consuming mantra.
So seriously does she take her job, when the sheep were recently moved to nearby pastures (purpose: rotational grazing), Li’l B left her home field, left the ducks and chickens, and sought out her sheep.
She went over one of the gates then got shocked by the poly wire where the sheep were.
Ava Genho posted her missing. “She’s our animal guardian dog so might not be super friendly if approached.”
Rappnet’s listserv site blew up with postings of concerns and caring, plus sightings of Bianca on Scrabble Road. Neighbors even contacted this author, out of concern wondering if it was one of my Pyrs. Indeed William Spear came up my drive wondering if the dog he’d seen was one of mine. Schatzi and Bear Bear greeted him with furious wagging tails — this dog clearly wasn’t mine.
Darcy Canton of the Rappahannock Senior Center shared that she and Daniel Keyser came close to Bianca, threw her some bread and took a photo for identification. But she was scared and wouldn’t come close.
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office was called; many left their homes to try to find her. Even Sheila Whaley of Horse N Hound in far off Flint Hill offered suggestions for lost and found sites.
Ava Genho went out searching that night with no sightings and returned to Scrabble the following morning with her mom Lynnie and their house dog.
And they found her. Li’l B was in the woods by the Senior Center, exactly where she’d been last seen.
Lynnie tells: “Bianca wasn’t even sure if she wanted to come to Ava — she growled and showed her teeth for a while but when Ava sat down about 10 feet away she finally came sniffing, then threw herself into her lap like they do in the field. She was obviously super scared and I’m glad Ava was there!!”
I asked Ava, you were tasked to find her, do you have a special relationship? “Well, Bianca is friendly with my whole family, but she’s always been a comfort to me,” she said. “There’s been lots of stress in the world over the past few years. I’ve loved to go down to the field and sit with Bianca. She’s a very loving, cuddly dog.”
Yes, animals, especially dogs, sense pain — and sense much that is beyond human scope.
Bianca is special, and Rappahannock came out — as we do in a rural power play, as a small tight community does — to help our neighbors and friends. And especially our innocent, beloved four leggeds.