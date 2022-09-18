rappcats-web.jpg

Dennis and Gail Flynn of Front Royal with "Stubbs," one of two cats they've adopted from RappCats.

 Courtesy photo

Catstravaganza is back! RappCats, Rappahannock county’s special little cat shelter located in Flint Hill, is delighted to announce its traditional annual event has returned. Cancelled due to Covid concerns in both 2020 and 2021, this year’s event will be held outdoors on the grounds of the beautiful Castleton Lakes, home of generous supporters Tracie and John Jacquemin.

“We’re rebooting!” announced Holly Glenn, RappCats Board President. “We’re excited to see all our friends and supporters again and celebrate our success in finding homes for more of our county’s cats and kittens than ever before.”

