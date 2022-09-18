Catstravaganza is back! RappCats, Rappahannock county’s special little cat shelter located in Flint Hill, is delighted to announce its traditional annual event has returned. Cancelled due to Covid concerns in both 2020 and 2021, this year’s event will be held outdoors on the grounds of the beautiful Castleton Lakes, home of generous supporters Tracie and John Jacquemin.
“We’re rebooting!” announced Holly Glenn, RappCats Board President. “We’re excited to see all our friends and supporters again and celebrate our success in finding homes for more of our county’s cats and kittens than ever before.”
The 100% donation-based, volunteer-powered nonprofit has seen a doubling in the number of feline rescues, spay/neuters, and adoptions over the past several years. Their cage free, absolutely no-kill sanctuary houses adult cats, while kittens are cared for in foster homes throughout the county.
“It was hard having to cancel our in-person fundraiser for two years while we were going through unprecedented amounts of food, supplies, and veterinary costs for our cats. But we made it, and it’s time for a party!” said Debra Moore, a board member who pens the monthly blog “The Adventure of the RappCats.”
Catravaganza will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (with a rain date of Oct. 15). The event features an al fresco luncheon with local wines, and live music by songstress Monica Worth, accompanied by acclaimed guitarist, Royce Campbell, formerly with the Henry Mancini Orchestra. They will entertain guests with mellow jazz classics from Sarah Vaughn to Tony Bennett.
A live auction will feature spa services, gift baskets from local merchants, an AirBnB stay, and more.
"Good music, food and wine, and a fun live auction! We hope the community will come out and enjoy a lovely fall afternoon with us, knowing they’re supporting a small but vital organization in Rappahannock County,” concluded Glenn.
Tickets start at $80 and sponsorships at $250, and can be purchased online at RappCats' website, rappcats.org.
