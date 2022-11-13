“HOW many?!” We got the call on October 17th. An empty house was full of abandoned animals, including 20-ish cats and kittens. Could we help?
RappCats is our county’s only state-approved cat shelter (RAWL is just dogs). We’re donation-based, volunteer powered, and get zero government funding. We have room for about 20 cats in our Flint Hill facility. We were already full.
But when it’s your mission to rescue & find homes for abandoned felines (and curb the tide of strays having kittens) – well, wehadto help. We got in our cars, loaded with carriers and food.
They smelled the food as soon as we arrived and jumped in our cars! Starvation overruled fear.
Cats of all ages. Black cats. Gray kittens. Tuxedos.
Where were we going to put them? Strays can’t just come into the main shelter. They could have spreadable infections or fleas and mites. Intestinal parasites ravaged this group. Translation: 20 cats with diarrhea. Cue the masks.
RappCats has 5 cage-free rooms, 1 intake room with 4 large cages, and only 1 small isolation room for any contagious cat.
A desperate call went out for fosters. Volunteers put in long hours cleaning, feeding, giving meds. We wore gloves, changing them after each cat so germs weren’t spread. Gloves notwithstanding, we gave unlimited touch and love — always good medicine!
Five adorable kittens went into the isolation room, cramped but world’s better than where they’d been. Large transition cages went up in the hallway. We squeezed sideways to get around them.
Our community amazed us. “I can take two.” “I have a heated shed – does that help?” “Do you need donations for kitten food?”
We got through it. Pairs of kittens are safely housed. A gorgeous fluffy adult has a potential adopter! We still squeeze by two large cages but soon even those cats will move into intake.
And we successfully treated everyone — we can breathe again without masks!
We know we can’t rescue every cat or prevent every unwanted kitten. But we know – with your help – we make a difference.
If you’d like to be part of our efforts, we’d love to hear from you. We need volunteers (for feeding shifts, transport or just to cuddle cats), foster homes, adopters, and funds for food and vet bills.
