Donna LeCompte-McConn lives in Amissville. She is the founder of Golden Retreat for K9s, a dog boarding and rescue operation on Viewtown Road for Great Pyrenees and Newfoundlands. She’s also heavily involved with Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue and president of Colonial Newfoundland Rescue.
Yes, she’s special, and these beautiful creatures are a big part of her life.
In recent times, many a Great Pyrenees here in Rappahannock were reported to have wandered, over hill and dale, on gravel roads and 211. Some were found miles from home, all placed in grave danger for a myriad of reasons. Usually because the breed is not well understood, and owners are not educated about them.
Hence the subject inspired this author — who grew up with Pyrs and currently has two here in Castleton — to visit with Donna. I asked her to share her wisdom and counsel, for anyone who has a Pyr or anyone who might be considering one. They are NOT for everyone.
Donna’s passion was initially inspired by golden retrievers when she was a teen. She volunteered for a golden retriever rescue and became what she called with a smile, a “failed foster.” Meaning, she was to be a foster but ultimately adopted.
She subsequently was introduced to Maremmas (officially called the Maremmano-Abruzzese Sheepdog among other names) is an Italian breed of livestock guardian dog from Abruzzo. It is frequently described as a “gentle giant” due to its large size and passive, gentle nature. It looks very similar to a great Pyrenees.
Her first Maremma was aptly named Bruno.When he passed away, Donna was inspired to build a kennel, board dogs and rescue and surround herself with such beautiful, majestic creatures including great Pyrenees and Newfoundlands, though her boarding facility is for all breeds, (rescue is for the Pyrs and Newfs). Again, she shares with a sheepish grin, “I became a ‘failed foster’ once again and adopted both Pyrs and Newfies.”
Donna tells with a wistful, sad look, that on average every year in the great DC region about 20 Newfoundlands need to be rescued and rehomed, but with Great Pyrenees the number is more than 150.
This happens in large part because of a lack of knowledge of the breed — and especially breeders. Puppy mills, especially the Amish mills, follow the mighty dollar and breed Pyrs multiple times every year. Hobby breeders attempt to embrace club breeder standards, but not all standards. Backyard breeders also are known to breed multiple litters for the cash. Pyr puppy prices range anywhere from the low $100s to upwards of $5,000.
There are do’s and don'ts that are important to know about the breed.
First and foremost, shares Donna, “Pyrs are not like Newfoundlands, golden retrievers or labs. They are meant to guard livestock. Yes, they can be pets at home, but only under certain circumstances.
They need an adequately fenced in area and they need space — they are not apartment dogs. If you have 500 acres but you’re not fenced in, they will still wander off. They have no sense of territory, and will wander for miles and miles if not properly secured.
They bark loudly and with a deep resonance. Prys can bark nonstop for hours at a time, especially at night when they want potential predators to know they are on guard duty.
When this author first moved to Harris Hollow many years ago, over on Mt. Marshall, she had Beethoven, a 170-pound white Great Pyrenees. He would sit high up on the hill top; his bark resonated throughout the valley. Concerned that he might disturb the neighbors, especially immediate next door neighbors Keith and Sylvie Rowand, I called to let them know I’d bring him inside if he was a disturbance. Keith laughed and said, “No problem Chris, Sylvie and I haven’t seen a bear near our front porch for days.”
This is a quality that makes suburban neighborhood living a challenge. They are gentle and sweet and many Rappahannockers are familiar with Bear Bear, my huge, affable white Great Pyrenees, who accompanies me everywhere. Many comment on his gentle, good hearted nature. What many do not know is that I’ve witnessed him kill, repeatedly, animals that he perceives as threats on my property. Schatzi, my female Pyr, does not accompany me as frequently. The reason is that the vehicle she’s in, whether it be the ’94 Ford pickup or the Beemer, she perceives belongs to her — and only to her. Anyone who gets close will experience her growls (though she’s never bitten).
“While these dogs are meant to be livestock guardian dogs, they need our help too,” Donna shares. “Don't go out and get a Pyr or other [livestock guardian dog] breed without education.” For instance, people need to realize that if Pyrs do not have flock to guard, they could start guarding their family. So, they might not like visitors to your home.
“Everyone loves the feel-good story of a Great Pyrenees kicking 5,000 years of breeding into gear and defending its ‘flock.’ That flock can be anything it has grown up with — animals or people. Not every story is a happy ending for the Pyr.”
While we often see Pyrs described as "herding dogs," they are not. They are protectors. In areas where predators are many and in large groups, two or more Pyrs protect the flock.
Pyrs are very intelligent and stubborn. As a pet they will shed and shed, requiring regular grooming. Obedience training is a must, and because of their natural instinct towards protection, they bark excessively.
If they’re in a home environment versus protecting livestock, left outside for long periods of time they will get bored — and dig and dig.
They are wonderfully suited for the role of a children’s companion and they regard the family’s children as part of their flock. But they do not recognize children as their masters. In the company of well-behaved children, the Pyr is in “Pyrenees heaven.”
If you would like to learn more about this amazing breed and their role as livestock guard dogs, here are some great resources:
Donna’s email signature line says it all about her:“It came to me that every time I lose a dog they take a piece of my heart with them, and every new dog who comes into my life gifts me with a piece of their heart. If I live long enough all of the components of my heart will be dog, and I will become as generous and loving as they are. Always provide your dogs (and all animals) with love and care.”