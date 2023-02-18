Donna LeCompte-McConn lives in Amissville. She is the founder of Golden Retreat for K9s, a dog boarding and rescue operation on Viewtown Road for Great Pyrenees and Newfoundlands. She’s also heavily involved with Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue and president of Colonial Newfoundland Rescue

Yes, she’s special, and these beautiful creatures are a big part of her life.

Donna LeCompte-McConn with longtime companions and therapy dogs Chance, a Newfoundland, and Charlie Bear, a Great Pyrenees.
Donna LeCompte-McConn with a Great Pyrenees puppy.
Pyr puppies at home at Golden Retreat for K9s in Amissville.

