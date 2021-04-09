When the blossoms fully open,
the bees come to gather the precious pollen.
They’re all business, the bees,
working the trees from dawn to dusk
until the petals fade and fall.
Time was, when my ears worked better,
I could hear the buzzing from the back porch,
ten or fifteen feet away.
Now I wait for traffic to slow on the road,
then walk out, stand under the nearest tree,
and let the sound envelope and invade me,
not so much hearing as feeling it.
It comes inside and takes me over, the
ecstasy of creatures doing the one single thing
they were born to do, and in this
way I become a part of it, the ritual,
the singing and the song,
the humming and the honey.
Nancy Scott
Sperryville