When the blossoms fully open,

the bees come to gather the precious pollen.

They’re all business, the bees,

working the trees from dawn to dusk

until the petals fade and fall.

Time was, when my ears worked better,

I could hear the buzzing from the back porch,

ten or fifteen feet away.

Now I wait for traffic to slow on the road,

then walk out, stand under the nearest tree,

and let the sound envelope and invade me,

not so much hearing as feeling it.

It comes inside and takes me over, the

ecstasy of creatures doing the one single thing

they were born to do, and in this

way I become a part of it, the ritual,

the singing and the song,

the humming and the honey.

Nancy Scott

Sperryville

 

