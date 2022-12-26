A twice-sized serving of a double chocolate brownie
Smothered in a giant infusion of
Halved, chopped walnuts
Nestled in vanilla bean ice cream
(Might be fat and sugar free)
Covered with thin slices of banana
And slathered in a lava of caramel syrup.
What better way to start a day.
When
Midwinter’s holiday doldrums
Are
Here with no anticipated
Salvaging guests.
Notice
Alongside this repast
An empty bowl reserved for boredom.
It
Sits and waits.
Two unlikely books plucked from a tumbling-full
Shelf
Too much like me, are over-stuffed, overdone,
Out of sorts, and destined to fill a cranky day.
No solution here.
Try following the first morning serving
With another
For no reason than there is nothing left to do.
Drop the guise of a cold or flu
Proclaim it a lost day.
Be determined to start the next year with resolve.
Determination
Prune juice
Elliptical
Yoga mat
Meditation
Calendar well-manicured
Nails dually trimmed
While remembering how exciting it was
Believing
Old-fashioned
New Year’s Resolutions
Could turn your life around.
Charlene James-Duguid
Amissville
