t was the week of lambing, but no babies had arrived yet. I was anxious; elated; high on, yet sick of, the anticipation.
I would slip out of bed each morning, toss on my hat and slide coveralls over my
pajamas. Bianca, the livestock guardian dog, would wait for me at the fence, her body still and regal. Her wagging tail betrayed her excitement.
We would sit for a moment, each morning, sharing body heat. The sky was usually gray,
sometimes pink. The air was mostly cold; the budding trees offered a glimpse of spring. The ducks and chickens clucked and quacked, trying to keep up with the song birds.
As I left Bianca munching on her breakfast, I imagined what I could find nestled on the
short grass of the gray woods. For days, I had been scrolling through images of bright, wooly lambs. They were pictured bounding through lush fields, nursing in dusty barns, sleeping in the sun, all the while looking dainty and irresistibly charming.
The seven sheep were often scattered throughout the brush. They always drew together as I approached. The ewes were watchful, fretful. Each morning, I scanned the hillside, peeked through the trees, walked toward the sheep just for good measure. It seemed to me that the lambs would never come.
Now, four weeks later, there are a dozen lambs in the field. They bounce like cartoon
characters while their mothers graze the growing grass. Their high bahs echo through our yard.
One bottle baby follows us anywhere we go, always ready for more milk. He nestles in my arms, snuggles against my neck, and is well worth those long weeks of waiting.
New life is emerging everywhere I look. The pond in our yard has become an amphibian
nursery. Toad eggs are looped over blobs of white salamander eggs, and the water is alive with frog tadpoles.
The mountain across from our house is becoming brighter. Even from my bedroom, I can see the budding tree tips. A walk in the woods reveals flourishing mountain laurel and blossoming plants.
The returning life is something I look forward to each year. Spring is set apart from the
other seasons by its exploration. There are countless animals and plants waking up, rediscovering the world. Even though I anticipate it, I too forget what each spring holds.
Somehow, words and photos can never quite capture the feeling of holding the first lamb or realizing that the buds are growing again.
As winter melts away and spring slips into its place, I delight in the sunlight that streams
through the greening trees. I pine for the first babies of the season. I wonder at the tiny tadpoles that slip through my fingers. For those few short weeks, I savor the life the new season delivers to my world.
Genho is a student at Rappahannock County High School
