“Read all about it.
Tomato Master 2020 Crop
Defies reality. Every fruit
Perfect in size and
Spherical dimension”
So how did he do it?
What were the skills?
Horticulturally based.
Mathematically inspired.
This man knows his stuff
And how to use it wisely.
Not a feature has been ignored.
From sweet, intense pulp
With seeds all in a row.
To peel with just a bit of crunch
In a hue that defines
“Tomato Red.”
Tomato Master
Proves again,
His renown, his title
Is secured
For another year.
Charlene James-Duguid
Amissville
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.