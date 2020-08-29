poem-story.jpg

Tomato Master William Petty, Chestnut Oak, Amissville

 Courtesy photo

 

“Read all about it.

Tomato Master 2020 Crop

Defies reality. Every fruit

Perfect in size and

Spherical dimension”

So how did he do it?

What were the skills?

Horticulturally based.

Mathematically inspired.

This man knows his stuff

And how to use it wisely.

Not a feature has been ignored.

From sweet, intense pulp

With seeds all in a row.

To peel with just a bit of crunch

In a hue that defines

“Tomato Red.”

Tomato Master

Proves again,

His renown, his title

Is secured

For another year.

Charlene James-Duguid

Amissville

Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags