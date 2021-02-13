If where you are is where you want to be;
If the things you’re seeing are what you want to see,
Such as life and growth and beauty — such as peace and harmony;
If the folks who’re near you are the ones you love the best,
And there’s an old-timey sharing of neighborly kindliness;
If your chores while making a living are satisfying and good, and
Tho’ there’s never an end to the labor — You wouldn’t change it if you could;
And if it all adds up to the best life about which you’ve ever heard,
Then you’re in Rappahannock and at HOME in the finest sense of the word!
Helen M. Kilby
This poem originally appeared in the Rappahannock News years ago. Jeanie McNear of Gid Brown Hollow thought it was time for a rerun. We agree and thank her for bringing it by.
