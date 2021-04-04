Mother Nature's hocus pocus
Yellow, white and purple crocus
Daffodil and Redbud bloom
The scent of fragrant Lilac plume
Dogwood flowers petals white
Splashing dappled shade with light
Close to Earth the Violet cowers
Heart shaped leaves shield tiny flowers
Forsythia like candle wicks
lights golden flames on naked sticks
Tulips kissing close together
blooming in all kinds of weather
Leafing out from ground to sky
the forest greens before my eye
Birds at sunrise wake to sing
Rise and shine! It's Spring! It's Spring!
Karen Walton
Etlan, Virginia
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.