letter of intent2-story.jpg

Mother Nature's hocus pocus

Yellow, white and purple crocus

 

Daffodil and Redbud bloom

The scent of fragrant Lilac plume

 

Dogwood flowers petals white

Splashing dappled shade with light

 

Close to Earth the Violet cowers

Heart shaped leaves shield tiny flowers

 

Forsythia like candle wicks

lights golden flames on naked sticks

 

Tulips kissing close together

blooming in all kinds of weather

 

Leafing out from ground to sky

the forest greens before my eye

 

Birds at sunrise wake to sing

Rise and shine! It's Spring! It's Spring!

 

Karen Walton  

Etlan, Virginia

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags