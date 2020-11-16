letter of intent2-story.jpg

United State Marine Corps

Combat trained

Mos 0311

Rifleman

Tip of the spear

Follow me

Did what was asked of me

For God & country

One percent

United States Marine Corps

One of

One hundred seventy five thousand

Young men

Fight and die

Pasty white man’s war

Some come back wounded

Some never seen again

One percent

Fat cats

Have money

Stay home

Never go

Reap benefits

Eat caviar

Drive fancy car$

Smoke fat cigars

Spoils of war

War based economy

Controlled by

Senate

Congress

Fat cats

K St. address

Limo ride

Beautiful women

Wives

Maybe not black tie

Embassy Row

Deals made money in pocket

Nineteen fifty nine

Be aware

‘The Military Industrial Complex’

Pres. Eisenhower said

2020 still the same retool

Another pasty white man’s war

Some come back wounded

Some never seen again

Night

Sometime

Can’t sleep

Guilt trip

Tears

Run down cheeks

In ears

South east Asia

Many Marines

Still there

My brothers

Never seen again.

T.C. Pellegatta, Jr.

Sperryville

The U.S. Marine Corps was created on Nov. 10, 1775

