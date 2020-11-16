United State Marine Corps
Combat trained
Mos 0311
Rifleman
Tip of the spear
Follow me
Did what was asked of me
For God & country
One percent
United States Marine Corps
One of
One hundred seventy five thousand
Young men
Fight and die
Pasty white man’s war
Some come back wounded
Some never seen again
One percent
Fat cats
Have money
Stay home
Never go
Reap benefits
Eat caviar
Drive fancy car$
Smoke fat cigars
Spoils of war
War based economy
Controlled by
Senate
Congress
Fat cats
K St. address
Limo ride
Beautiful women
Wives
Maybe not black tie
Embassy Row
Deals made money in pocket
Nineteen fifty nine
Be aware
‘The Military Industrial Complex’
Pres. Eisenhower said
2020 still the same retool
Another pasty white man’s war
Some come back wounded
Some never seen again
Night
Sometime
Can’t sleep
Guilt trip
Tears
Run down cheeks
In ears
South east Asia
Many Marines
Still there
My brothers
Never seen again.
T.C. Pellegatta, Jr.
Sperryville
The U.S. Marine Corps was created on Nov. 10, 1775