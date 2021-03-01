Pacabel-Canon-web.jpg

Pachelbel Canon sheet music

 WikiCommons user: EmMaNuEl710

The loveliest piece of music ever written,

or so it seems to me.

I slide the disc into our player and there it is,

so sublime and perfect it nearly breaks the heart.

There’s no dis-harmony or cacophony,

no riots, hatred, death or disease.

It flows along and I drift with it,

imagining I’m conducting it.

And for a few moments, everything

that’s out of joint comes together.

Heaven on Earth.

 

Nancy Scott

Sperryville

