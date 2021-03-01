The loveliest piece of music ever written,
or so it seems to me.
I slide the disc into our player and there it is,
so sublime and perfect it nearly breaks the heart.
There’s no dis-harmony or cacophony,
no riots, hatred, death or disease.
It flows along and I drift with it,
imagining I’m conducting it.
And for a few moments, everything
that’s out of joint comes together.
Heaven on Earth.
Nancy Scott
Sperryville
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.