Why,

If I had a choice of

Who to be,

Where to live,

What moment in time to capture,

It would be the waif-like

Gamine

Surfacing from the weeds and brambles

To help grand pere

Collect wood for a long winter’s frost.

Why she, not me?

Innocence, of course,

Untouched, unsullied, undamaged

By the ways of the world.

For years, painted to capture my soul in the

Calling, the longing

Of a perfection

Gone for centuries.

She, all truth or an allusion

We are wedded in a dress.

I long for mine to be pure

And blue.

Her small hand barely holding a wild flower

For fear of clutching

Too tightly.

A tiny wren would know.

— The writer lives in Amissville

 

