The weather is cold and dreary and gray.
I'd like to go out, I'd like to go play.
Mom says it's too chilly to go out today.
Oh, when is it going to be Spring?
The ground and the trees are still covered with snow.
Dad said it's too cold for the flowers to grow.
The sun won't come out, doesn't anyone know?
Oh, when is it going to be Spring?
Mom said we can tell when it's going to be Spring
by the way the air warms and the birds start to sing.
It's a magical, marvelous, wonderful thing…
when you wake and it's suddenly Spring!
Bright clear blue sky, puffy clouds floating by,
the squirrels will play chase in the trees.
And to make their sweet honey when the weather is sunny
you'll soon hear the buzzing of bees.
The crocus will grow right on up through the snow.
Daffodils, tulips, green grass we will mow.
That's how we can tell, it is when we will know that
It's Spring! Wonderful Spring!
Karen Walton
Etlan
