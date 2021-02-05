I woke very early.
It wasn't yet light.
Though, somehow outside
it seemed kind of bright.
Opening the door
I could see it was white!
It was snowing!
It was snowing!!
It was snowing!!!
The flakes covered all of
the trees short and tall.
Covered leaves that fell
in the forest last fall.
Soon I'll be out there
having a ball!
Cause...
It's snowing!
It's snowing!!
It's snowing!!!
To go out and have fun
there's so much to be done
so my parents would
want to be knowing.
Dad ! I did say
Let's go out and play!
Cause...
It's snowing!
It's snowing!!
It's snowing!!!
Mom wasn't nearly
excited as I.
Raising her head
she looked at the sky.
Then we better start breakfast.
She said with a sigh.
Let's get going
get going
get going...
Dad made the coffee.
Mom cooked the bacon.
A dozen of eggs from
the hens I had taken.
Coming in through the door
I smelled biscuits were baking!
As the sky got lighter and brighter.
Eat well, Mom would say
Looks cold out today.
We will have to put on lots of clothes.
Your hat's in the box
Don't forget your thick socks...
maybe wear two pair of those.
Dad fetched our sled.
For our hill we did head.
Out to play we were finally going!
I'm glad it's not late
cause I sure hate to wait when...
It's snowing!
It's snowing!!
It's snowing!!!
— The writer lives in Etlan.
