I woke very early.

It wasn't yet light.

Though, somehow outside

it seemed kind of bright.

Opening the door

I could see it was white!

It was snowing! 

It was snowing!!

It was snowing!!!

The flakes covered all of

the trees short and tall.

Covered leaves that fell

in the forest last fall.

Soon I'll be out there

having a ball! 

Cause...

It's snowing!

It's snowing!!

It's snowing!!!

To go out and have fun

there's so much to be done

so my parents would 

want to be knowing.

Dad ! I did say

Let's go out and play!

Cause... 

It's snowing!

It's snowing!!

It's snowing!!!

Mom wasn't nearly

excited as I.

Raising her head

she looked at the sky.

Then we better start breakfast.

She said with a sigh.

Let's get going

get going

get going...

Dad made the coffee.

Mom cooked the bacon.

A dozen of eggs from 

the hens I had taken.

Coming in through the door

I smelled biscuits were baking!

As the sky got lighter and brighter.

Eat well, Mom would say

Looks cold out today.

We will have to put on lots of clothes.

Your hat's in the box

Don't forget your thick socks...

maybe wear two pair of those.

Dad fetched our sled.

For our hill we did head.

Out to play we were finally going!

I'm glad it's not late

cause I sure hate to wait when...

It's snowing! 

It's snowing!!

It's snowing!!!

— The writer lives in Etlan.

