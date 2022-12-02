Long Exposure Image Of The Dark Hallow Falls In Shenandoah National Park In Autumn. Image Features C

Dark Hallow Falls in Shenandoah National Park.

 Grandbrothers via Bigstock

Shenandoah National Park on Friday opened applications for the 2023 artist-in-residence program where professional creators will be selected to “creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of this astounding landscape” in a weeks-long program at the park.

Artists of all disciplines who are interested may apply online before the Feb. 14 deadline, according to a news release from the park.

