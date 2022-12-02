Shenandoah National Park on Friday opened applications for the 2023 artist-in-residence program where professional creators will be selected to “creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of this astounding landscape” in a weeks-long program at the park.
Artists of all disciplines who are interested may applyonline before the Feb. 14 deadline, according to a news release from the park.
Each session of the Artist-in-Residence program offers the artist three weeks of time to pursue their artistic discipline. The selected artists will be provided with furnished lodging. The residency also allows artists the opportunity to share their work through educational programs. The selected artists are required to present two public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting the artist’s experience.
Shenandoah’s artist-in-residence program is supported by a donation from the Charlottesville-based nonprofit Shenandoah National Park Trust, a philanthropic group that supports the park.
The program is established in numerous U.S. National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, and to help build awareness and develop stewardship of public lands, the park said in a release.
Last year, five artists from across the country were selected for the program. Rappahannock County resident Kevin H. Adams was selected the park’s 2017 artist-in-residence where hepainted forests, waterfalls and overlooks deep inside the park.
More information on the residency program can be found here.
