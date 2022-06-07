Growing 50+ varieties of organic vegetables, battling invasives, helping toads breed: It’s all in a day’s work on the storied Harris Hollow farm
“For us, Sunnyside is about celebrating and restoring nature, growing healthy food and exploring how these objectives can complement each other.” — Nick Lapham
Nick Lapham is intense. Intensely passionate about agriculture, conservation and Rappahannock.
As a young boy, he spent many a night camping out in a lean-to on his parents’ lush pastures and woodlands on Crest Hill Road. His dad was an avid naturalist, a birdwatcher, a National Audubon Society director and a champion of conservation.
To this day, when out and about at his beloved Sunnyside, Nick is rarely to be seen without a pair of binoculars dangling from his neck.
He learned at an early age to honor land stewardship and to understand the importance of promoting conservation. He served in the administration of former President Bill Clinton working on environmental policy and held senior positions with Conservation International and World Wildlife Fund. He now runs the Lapham family foundation.
He and his wife Gardiner, along with family, purchased Sunnyside in 2006 from David Cole, who acquired it in 1996. Prior to Cole, the Wood family’s ownership spanned 300 years, dating back to the early 1700s. Nick shares with warm remembrance that he and his wife woke one morning in the Sunnyside main house having just bought the property, to find a cake and lovely welcome note at the basement entrance which years ago functioned as the main entryway, from Nancy Reeves, a Wood family descendant. He quotes what has become for him, a Sunnyside mantra of sorts: “The mountain has your back,” referring to The Peak on whose southern slopes the farm rests.
Sunnyside’s acreage is indeed a mountainous mecca, surrounded by stunning Blue Ridge vistas — breathtakingly beautiful. The 400-plus acres backup to Shenandoah National Park, and team with wildlife, forests, orchards and pasture land.
Nick said that he and Gardiner, “Feel incredibly fortunate and humbled to have the opportunity to steward this remarkable and historic property. We don’t pretend to offer an agricultural and conservation blueprint or model. God knows, we make our share of mistakes. We simply hope that what we are doing here honors Sunnyside’s legacy and that parts of it may inspire and inform others with an interest in conservation and sustainable food systems.”
Invasives’ ‘constant challenge’
Nick explains that a core management objective for Sunnyside is to maintain a diverse mosaic of habitat types and to favor native species where possible. A constant challenge is dealing with the handful of invasive plants and insects that imperil native varieties by overtaking, outcompeting or just plain destroying them. Some of the worst offenders include emerald ash borer, mile-a-minute vine, Japanese honeysuckle and tree of heaven.
Sunnyside staff includes Co-Farm Managers Nikolas Kohl (Nik) and Amanda Finley, who oversee the agriculture program. Nik was at Sunnyside for five and a half years in a previous stint before working at Mt. Vernon Farm for 6 years. He returned this past January. He’s a Botany major, a graduate of ESF/SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Amanda is a history major with a passion for ecology and agriculture. In fact, she interned at Sunnyside where she and Nik met and are now a pair. She’s traversed the world in ecological adventures including Ecuador, New Zealand, Tunisia and more.
Aaron Lenardson is the property manager and Alfredo Yanez has managed the orchard now for over 25 years, predating the Laphams.
Mike DiLello heads up the conservation program, he is also an ESF/SUNY grad and indeed he and Nik were roommates and on a campus where those who specialize in forestry and all manner of ecology are known as “Stumpies.”
Nik and Amanda grow vegetables and fruit, distributing organic sustenance to area markets and local grocery outlets, such as Flint Hill Latin Market, Pen Druid open market, pop-up markets and more. They have over 50 varieties and best sellers are tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, leafy greens, peppers and are about to launch into herbs and mushrooms.
While fruits and vegetables are their mainstay, they are now experimenting with a new initiative and may soon be ready to add some native plants to their mix, including the warm season grass, little bluestem.
“Little blue” as it’s popularly known is a deep-rooted bunch-forming grass that tolerates drought, stores carbon and provides, terrific habitat for grassland birds, small mammals and other wildlife. This stands in sharp contrast to the ubiquitous and invasive fescue grass which, as Lapham, analogies “is like a shag carpet on the ground that smothers, deters other species.”
Added Lapham, “Introducing a few native plants into our mix of vegetables and fruit we hope will help our customers appreciate some of the linkages between sustainable agriculture and conservation.”
A ‘glorified gardener’ hard at work
Mike DiLello, heading up the Conservation Program, a Forestry Resource Manager and Conservation Biologist, smiles and shares that he’s basically a “glorified gardener.” He grew up learning to hunt and fly fish. His dad instilled in him a great love of the outdoors and when college came calling and he discovered a conservation major would spend five hours outdoors and three hours in class, he knew it would be his pick.
He spends his days protecting native grasses, building temporary fencing to withstand deer browsing, monitoring the nesting kestrels, bluebirds and tree swallows; the barn owls in the silo; the wood ducks; maintaining oak savannas; wildflower meadows; grooming myriad trails; converting unproductive orchards into meadowland and native grass areas; and planting a host of native tree species including oaks, dogwoods, black gums and others.
Mike talks animatedly with great enthusiasm of working with the Virginia Department of Forestry to inoculate a small number of Sunnyside’s ash trees against the Emerald Ash Borer. Sunnyside, like virtually everyone else in Rappahannock, has lost nearly all of its ash trees, but Mike hopes this effort will help maintain at least a small remnant, perhaps enough to help re-establish the species if the borer burns itself out or is otherwise brought under control.
Unfortunately the department’s program ended, but Mike says Sunnyside will continue the process. He said that the Emerald Ash Borer is his “biggest problem. When the ash trees die, the canopy opens and the invasives take hold of the understory before native trees and shrubs and grasses can establish themselves.”
“It’s all about providing diversity, and natural transitions so a variety of species can move easily through the forest edges and corridors into meadows and oak savannas, the latter not quite a forest. Oak savannas and meadows require disturbance without which they would mostly revert to forest. Historically this disturbance was achieved through fire and grazing of large herbivores that no longer persist here.”
He also builds and restores vernal pools which provide essential breeding habitat for salamanders, frogs and toads — in some cases using pond liners to maintain water levels made more unstable by increasingly unpredictable rainfall patterns.
Amphibians are aplenty at Sunnyside and a source of pride for Nick Lapham who regards listening to the sounds of amphibian mating choruses during the spring as one of Sunnyside’s most special experiences.
For more information on Sunnyside, you can visit www.thefarmatsunnyside.com. Nik and Amanda are also a weekly mainstay at the Sperryville Farmers Market and always happy to talk more about their work.